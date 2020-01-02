Historic photos show 131 years at Healdsburg High School

One of the oldest co-educational high schools in Sonoma County, Healdsburg High School opened its doors to students in 1888, and to this day is the only comprehensive public high school within the city limits.

Back in the early days it was possible to obtain your diploma in three years and Healdsburg graduated its first class of nine students in 1891.

In addition to reading, writing and arithmetic, early students studied science, typing, drawing and German. Committed to educating the “whole child” current academic offerings include everything from Advanced Placement college courses to agriculture science, digital media studies, engineering, construction and culinary arts.

Healdsburg has long supported the physical health of all of its students. The school boasted female basketball teams as early as 1908 and has incorporated non-traditional athletic programs like cycling through its long 131-year history.

