Unforgettable crimes over the last decade in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties

The 2010s had its fair share of highs and lows. From historic displays of athletic prowess to breakthrough milestones for women to devastating crimes and disasters.

The incidents we won't soon forget include shocking family killings, manhunts and armored car heists.

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the most heinous and thought-provoking crimes of the past decade.