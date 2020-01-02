First Sonoma County baby of 2020 arrives just past midnight

Five-year-old Callum Storms perched on a hospital bed in Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Wednesday and peered down at her new baby brother, cradled in the arms of Mandi Storms, their mother.

Leaning in deliberately, in her “Big Sister” shirt, Callum gave him a small peck on his crown. The baby, eyes closed and quiet, twisted his right hand into a tiny but recognizable thumbs-up sign. Mandi smiled, and seated next to her, father Al Storms had to laugh.

“Three minutes out, and he gave me the middle finger,” Al said.

The calendar had barely flipped into 2020 when Sonoma County saw its first baby of the year. Weighing in at just over 9 pounds, Alexander Franklin Storms Jr. came into the world at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Sutter spokesman, little Alex was definitely the first baby in the county and may have been the second in California in the new year, as a youngster in San Leandro was confirmed born at 12:05 a.m.

About 5,000 babies are born in a typical year in Sonoma County, where the birth rate is lower than the statewide average, according to the county Department of Health Services.

More than 10,000 babies were born in the United States on an average day in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite Alex’s “first baby” designation — which brought the Storms family a visit from a gift-toting Miss Sonoma County and a couple of journalists — he didn’t come quickly, said Mandi Storms, a hospitality associate at the Lynmar Estates winery who was “very tired” but very patient with the various visitors. Her delivery of Alex started Monday evening and ended more than 24 hours later with a cesarean section.

“He was 10 days late, and he did not want to come out,” she said.

After he did, his parents had him dressed in blue pants featuring the outlines of construction equipment and a yellow shirt that said “Daddy’s Little Helper.”

Al, who owns a local towing company, said the outfit was picked out by his grandfather, Franklin Storms, who had recently passed away at 89.

Joining the newly grown family Wednesday was Rhiannon Jones, Miss Sonoma County 2019, and Emma Chen, Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen 2019, who delivered a basket of baby-related gifts, including a stuffed owl that caught Callum’s eye and a box of diapers — which Callum said she wanted to avoid, making a face and pointing to her father when the subject of changing arose.

