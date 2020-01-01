Supporters of Iranian-backed militia end siege of US Embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD — The siege by supporters of an Iranian-backed militia at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad ended Wednesday after the militia ordered them to withdraw, bringing relief to the diplomats trapped inside and averting a potential showdown between the United States and Iran.

Supporters of the Kataib Hezbollah militia who had spent the night camped outside the embassy dismantled their tents and marched out of the area, saying they would instead continue to press for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq in the nation’s parliament.

“Yay! We burned them,” they chanted as they headed away from the embassy, a reference to the fires set by the demonstrators that burned two embassy reception areas on Tuesday.

The retreat signaled an end to a crisis that had seen thousands of angry militia supporters attempt to storm the embassy on Tuesday to protest the deaths of 25 militia members in U.S. airstrikes on Sunday. The strikes were in turn conducted in retaliation for the death of a U.S. contractor in a rocket attack which the U.S. military blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

The Pentagon had dispatched additional troop reinforcements to the region as President Donald Trump tweeted that he blamed Iran for the assault on the embassy, raising fears of an escalating conflict.

The departure of the demonstrators was welcomed by the diplomats and embassy staffers who had been holed up in safe rooms for more than 24 hours.

“Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief,” said Maj. Charlie Dietz, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Baghdad. “A situation that could have easily escalated out of control was handled with tactical restraint and everyone was able to walk away.”

One embassy official said he most looked forward to the opportunity to catch up on sleep. Another said his first move was to step outside to smoke his first cigarette in more than a day.

Further defusing the tensions, Trump stepped back from his bellicose rhetoric of the previous day, saying he did not want a war with Iran.

Asked at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida whether he feared the crisis in Iraq would push the United States into war with Iran, Trump told reporters he hoped not. “Do I want to? No, I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening,” he said.

He spoke as fresh U.S. troop reinforcements headed to the region. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said 750 soldiers from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division were en route to the Middle East with additional soldiers are expected to follow in the coming days.

The U.S. military had earlier released photographs showing a contingent of around 100 Marines landing in the grounds of the embassy compound to reinforce the existing protection force there.

The day had begun with renewed clashes along the high wall guarding the fortified embassy, with demonstrators hurling molotov cocktails into the compound and guards inside responding with tear gas.

The clashes eased after the senior leadership of the Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashd Shaabi, the umbrella organization that commands dozens of Shiite militias, ordered a complete withdrawal of all the demonstrators. The order was issued, a statement said, “out of respect” for an instruction issued the previous day by the Iraqi government.