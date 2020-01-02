SR police call out SWAT team on New Year’s Eve

The Santa Rosa Police Department called out the SWAT team on New Year’s Eve after a report of shots fired inside a home, leading to the arrest of a local man in the 4500 block of Montgomery Drive.

Deshaun McNeal, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was being held in the Sonoma County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Officers responded to the shots fired report at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, believing that an armed suspect who had fired a handgun was still inside, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police offered limited information Wednesday about the chain of events leading to McNeal’s arrest, saying that SWAT and hostage negotiation teams arrived and McNeal was detained “without incident.”

Officers found a handgun at the scene but, after investigating, determined it was not used in the suspected domestic violence incident. The man’s girlfriend did not have visible injuries but officers determined the man had pushed and hit her, Lt. Dan Marincik said.

While police believed a firearm had been discharged inside the house, they were not sure exactly when that happened, Marincik said, noting that it could have been as far back as a month ago.

