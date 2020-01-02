Two Sonoma County sheriff's deputies injured in Highway 12 crash

A Sonoma County deputy rear-ended another deputy Wednesday evening on Highway 12 while responding to a call, hospitalizing one deputy with moderate injuries.

The high-speed collision, which totaled two patrol cars and shut down the highway for nearly two hours, is expected to be reviewed both by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and also by the California Highway Patrol.

The officials involved were two of the “numerous” deputies responding to a domestic violence call reported at about 5:25 p.m. near Highway 12 and Melita Road, said Sgt. Juan Valencia with the Sheriff’s Office.

The lead deputy braked while approaching a driveway in that area and was struck by the patrol car of the deputy traveling behind him, Valencia said. It was not immediately clear why one vehicle slowed down and the other did not.

“I think there might have been some sort of confusion,” Valencia said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office would look at the collision to determine how it could have been avoided.

The crash occurred at a “high rate of speed,” he said, but it was not immediately clear how fast.

One deputy was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and the other was treated on scene for minor injuries, authorities said. The hospitalized deputy, who was driving behind his peer, had been discharged by Thursday morning, Valencia said.

Both men would likely be “out for a bit” to recover from the crash, he said.

“We appreciate the concern and support the community has shown for our two deputies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, pledging to release their names later.

The domestic violence suspect was arrested on a warrant-related offense, Valencia said.

