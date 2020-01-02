Subscribe

2 suspects arrested in Oakland Starbucks customer's death

HARRY HARRIS
MERCURY NEWS
January 2, 2020, 9:29AM
OAKLAND — Two men have been arrested in the death of another man Tuesday who died from injuries suffered while he was trying to get back his laptop computer, which was stolen while he worked in a Montclair coffee shop, authorities said.

More arrests are anticipated, authorities said. Police did not release any more information about the suspects, such as their ages, where they were arrested or where they are from, and have not identified the victim.

The theft happened at about 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at the Starbucks in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard, where the victim was sitting inside working on his computer.

At least one person grabbed the man’s laptop and ran to a waiting vehicle.

The victim tried to stop the thieves but ended up with major injuries in the 6100 block of Antioch Street around the corner from the coffee shop.

He died later at a hospital.

Staff writer Marisa Kendall contributed to this report.

