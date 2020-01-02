Subscribe

US Coast Guard rescues ill cruise ship passenger in Pacific Ocean

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 2, 2020, 10:11AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old woman with symptoms of a stroke was hoisted from a cruise ship off Baja California and flown to a hospital in San Diego, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The cruise ship Viking Sun was about 225 miles (362 kilometers) south of San Diego when the crew requested assistance Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard dispatched a C-27 Spartan airplane from Sacramento and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from San Diego with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedic added to the crew.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescuer and a basket to the deck of the cruise ship and hoisted the patient aboard.

The Coast Guard said she was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine