Subscribe

Woman saved after mouthing ‘help me’ to McDonald’s workers in Lodi

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 2, 2020, 12:43PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LODI — Workers at a McDonald's in California helped rescue a woman who mouthed the words “help me” as she pulled up to the drive-thru window, authorities said.

The woman initially entered the restaurant on Christmas Eve asking employees to call 911 and urging them to hide her from a reportedly violent man, the Modesto Bee reported.

The woman then returned to the counter to place an order after using the bathroom but was stopped by the suspect, San Joaquin County deputies said.

The man allegedly demanded she return to the car and use the drive-thru where she silently signaled for help at the window, authorities said. Deputies responded to the call and pulled the car over at the restaurant in Lodi about 36 miles (58 kilometers) south of Sacramento, authorities said.

The woman accused the man of threatening to shoot her unless she drove him to see his family, authorities said.

The man was arrested for criminal threats, stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm, deputies said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine