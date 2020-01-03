Sheriff’s deputies unleash police dog to apprehend stabbing suspect

A 25-year-old stabbing suspect was bitten by a police dog after fleeing from deputies on New Year’s Eve and remains in jail without the possibility of posting bail, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were tipped off at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday that Orren Vicenti of Stewarts Point was in the area of Tin Barn Road near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road. That’s near the scene of a Nov. 14 stabbing that hospitalized one man with back injuries. Deputies wanted to talk to Vicenti about the stabbing, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies knocked on the front door of the home where Vicenti was living, only to find out he’d left out the back door when they arrived. A deputy posted by the back of the home told Vicenti to stop and warned him that authorities would unleash a dog — Rappa, a Belgian Malinois — but Vicenti tried to run away anyway, according to the statement.

The canine caught Vicenti and bit him on the right leg, leading to the man’s arrest and hospitalization for treatment.

Vicenti was arrested on a felony arrest warrant on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing, as well as on suspicion of violating probation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

