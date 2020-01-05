Santa Rosa’s Imwalle Gardens a ‘farm in the middle of the city’

Joe Imwalle III doesn’t spend a dime on advertising, yet his business has steadily grown and drawn new customers for generations. His old-time produce market doesn’t go unnoticed along busy West Third Street in Santa Rosa, where Imwalle Gardens has been a fixture for more than 120 years.

Located less than a mile from historic Railroad Square, Imwalle Gardens has served the community since the days when travelers arrived at the bustling train station in high button shoes and top hats.

“Basically we’re a farm in the middle of the city,” Imwalle said. “I’m a holdout.”

Although housing developments have sprung up around the area, Imwalle Gardens recalls earlier days and a hopeful opportunity for German immigrant and horticulturist Joseph Imwalle, who founded his namesake gardens in 1886 and made deliveries via horse and buggy — an old-style truck garden.

He started out on property on Mark West Road, before moving to today’s Imwalle Gardens. His grandson now runs the business, with help from family members. Joe Imwalle, 79, has no intention of slowing down. He puts in long hours, processes restaurant orders from his dining room table at night during commercial breaks while watching TV, then gets up every morning to begin the same satisfying routine.

“I’m working more now than I did 10 years ago. I’ve done well in the farming business and could have retired a long time ago,” Imwalle said. “But I love my job. I’d probably die if I quit.”

He’s always worked the land — picking plums that were dried to make prunes as a boy — but joined the business full-time at age 23, following his father’s death. He’d been studying at Fresno State at the time and was in the Marine Corps Reserves. For a time he partnered with his uncle, but eventually operations were split and family members sold their shares of the property.

Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, said that while Sonoma County is home to many multi- generation family farms, “it’s very unique” to find a farm like Imwalle Gardens in an urban location. “It’s really a gift to our community. I think it’s a jewel,” she said.

She credits Joe Imwalle and his family for continuing the work started so long ago. “He’s obviously very passionate and loves the tradition of what his family has done for decades,” Tesconi said. “The fact they’ve held on speaks so highly of them.”

Imwalle follows the same farming practices of his father and grandfather: “We fertilize and plant and we don’t spray,” he said. Some crops, like onions, are planted by the moon to prevent early seeding.

Imwalle has made a rewarding career at the family homestead. He loves farming and visiting with customers, some of them second- and third-generation. Rather than budget for advertising, he relies on word-of-mouth recommendations to direct customers to Imwalle Gardens, where produce is displayed in crate boxes and bushel baskets within a former carriage house converted into a farmstand store.

Passersby, too, can’t overlook the picturesque location. With towering palm trees, a 100-year-old cupola-topped barn constructed of virgin redwood, and open farmland adjacent to Santa Rosa Creek, the 17-acre property is a snapshot of the past.