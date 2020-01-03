Subscribe

December storms gave California a promising snowpack

RICH PEDRONCELLI AND JOHN ANTCZAK
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 3, 2020, 8:09AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PHILLIPS STATION — December storms gave California a promising snowpack despite a slow start, state water authorities said Thursday after conducting measurements to determine how much vital runoff can be expected to flow into reservoirs this spring.

Statewide, the amount of water contained in the snowpack — known as snow water equivalent — was 9.3 inches (23.6 centimeters), or 90% of the Jan. 2 average, the Department of Water Resources said.

The snowpack is measured manually and by electronic sensors at numerous locations.

At Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe, the traditional first manual reading of the winter found a snow depth of 33.5 inches (85 centimeters) and a snow water equivalent of 11 inches (27.9 centimeters), said Sean de Guzman, the department’s chief of surveys and water supply forecasting.

That amounted to 97% of the January average and 44% of the April 1 average there, he told a news conference against a white, snow-laden backdrop.

Phillips Station is the location where former Gov. Jerry Brown famously stood in a parched brown field on April 1, 2015, and ordered cities and towns to cut water use by 25% due to a drought that would not be declared over until 2017.

About 75% of California’s annual precipitation occurs from December through February, mostly from atmospheric rivers which are long plumes of moisture originating far out in the Pacific Ocean. The snowpack supplies about 30% of California’s water when it melts.

The current “water year” got off to a slow start with a dry October and early November but “fortunately December came in right about average,” said Michael Anderson, state climatologist.

“We experience fantastic variability here in California, not only year to year but within the year,” Anderson said. “Last year we were a little drier than this but had an amazing February that pushed us into one of our larger snowpacks.”

Anderson said that variability makes it difficult to say what the snowpack will be like by April.

“Water conservation is a way of life in California,” he said.

Anderson also noted that a single atmospheric river storm can bring “a fantastic amount of water in a very short time and change conditions in a hurry.”

—-

Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine