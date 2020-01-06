Subscribe

Iconic Grandmother Oak, which has drawn hundreds to a Sonoma County ridgetop in the Mayacamas, has died

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2020, 5:13PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Blown down in a windstorm that helped fan the Kincade fire last fall, a centuries-old coast live oak tree that has long lured visitors to her perch in the Mayacamas Mountains has finished out its life.

The Grandmother Oak, an enormous, spreading giant of a tree whose gnarled trunk and brittle limbs spoke to her advanced age, long preceded the establishment of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. And now, she offers those who hike the steep route to see her a different kind of spectacle.

The root-rimmed base of her moss-covered trunk, now positioned on its side, spans a height about twice that of a tall man, while the once twining branches now form a vast tangle of crushed leaves and fractured wood that extends many yards along the small hill off of Headwaters Trail where she grew for hundreds of years.

“Imagine the sound when that thing went down,” Oakmont resident and avid hiker Bob Phillips, 72, said as he stood among lichen-covered limbs during a visit to the site last week.

Located in the 1,400-acre McCormick Addition to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, the Grandmother Oak was believed to have been the oldest coast live oak in Sonoma County, though no one really knows her age.

Estimates vary, ranging up to 500 years, dating back to a time in history before Europeans had settled the area and the land was home to indigenous people who might have feasted on her acorns.

“There was a time when it looked like all the other trees in the forest, but it outlived that time and became this magnificent matriarch of that part of the woods,” said Sonoma Valley resident Breck Parkman, retired senior state parks archaeologist. “This grandmother tree remembers a time when there were no vineyards on the hills here, no cows, but the thing is a living system. It comes to an end.”

It’s not certain when the tree fell over, though Dave Chalk, who, with partner Bill Myers, leads regular trips to the tree as part of the free, monthly Bill & Dave Hikes they’ve been leading for the past 20 years, first noticed it had fallen in late October, after the start of the massive, 77,758-acre Kincade fire.

The oak, located in rocky soil atop a steep hill overlooking two valleys with higher ridges on either side, was exposed to powerful gusts during several extreme windstorms during the duration of the two-week fire, which started Oct. 23.

Sugarloaf Park Manager John Roney said reports of its fate reached him Nov. 2 during the first hours of a search for a man who went missing while hiking to the tree.

Roney said toward spring there would be a some kind of ceremony honoring the loss.

“It’s an event,” said Leo Jones, 65, who lives in St. Francis Acres and counts himself lucky to live just a few miles away from such a beautiful park. “We should at least acknowledge Grandmother Oak tree’s RIP.”

The tree earned its name and the respect it afforded while the land was still owned by the descendants of William McCormick, who settled the original ranch in 1844 and whose great-granddaughter, Edna “Babe” Learned, and her daughter, Sandra Learned Perry, sold the acreage to the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District in the mid-1990s.

James Perry recalled hearing his late mother-in-law, born in 1916, talk of picnics down in the valley, alongside sparkling Santa Rosa Creek, and family walks up the ridge to see the grand oak, referred to now by most people using female pronouns.

Years later, when the mother-daughter pair sold most of their land to the public, “they both impressed upon me that the Grandmother Oak was, like, THE feature on the property,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of LandPaths, a nonprofit first created to manage the property during its transition to park land.

“It’s the center — literally, it’s like the heart of the property,” said Anderson, whose agency’s logo includes a tree inspired by the old oak herself.

Sandra Perry also said the oak had served as one of the region’s “council trees,” providing a gathering place for Native American people, he said.

Anderson, whose organization ran programs there from 1997 to 2004, remembered several attempts during that time to core the trunk for dating, each time resulting in a broken drill bit. So the age was never determined, but the oak’s constitution was.

“That was always a solid tree,” Anderson said.

But some of its lower branches also reached out and then down toward the ground, as if supporting its mighty trunk, perhaps adding to its longevity, he said.

There came a time in the early 2000s, Perry said, where a wildfire in the area that burned about 400 acres before it was put out incinerated some of those limbs and somewhat cleaned up the area. That may have aided its survival, too — like a good pruning, he said.

“It changed the whole look of the tree,” Perry said. The tree held significant meaning for many hikers who have made the 5-mile, round-trip trek from the back entrance of Hood Mountain Regional Park at the end of Los Alamos Road, crossing Santa Rosa Creek into Sugarloaf.

“A lot of people loved that tree,” said Parkman, who lived at the park until recently.

Many recent visitors may have noticed signs of decline, however. Said Roney, “It wasn’t looking completely healthy.”

Hundreds of school-age children who visited the tree through LandPaths or through Acorn Soupe, an environmental education foundation formed by the Perrys, will remember paying their paying respects to Grandmother Oak during hikes up to the 1,600-foot-elevation ridge where she stood sentinel.

One such pilgrim, a boy named Ely McElroy, then age 10, was later moved to write several lines of poetry that would earn the praise of one-time U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Hass in a 1999 national contest.

The poem, supplied by Jim Perry, is called “Grandmother Oak Revisited.”

It goes like this:

She sways silently, dancing with the wind.

She grows slowly, eating out of the hand of the sky.

She reaches into the sweet soil of her ancestors.

She laughs with the squirrels, and sings with the birds.

She watches the valley below, stares at the mountains above.

Grandmother Oak.

There was poetry again more recently, when Myers and Chalk went out to the fallen tree, “took some pictures and contemplated the meaning of life.”

One or two in their party also recited poems.

“We’ve all watched it as a beautiful, huge tree for a long tree,” Myers said.

Perry said there’s no question it’s a bittersweet occasion.

“It’s been a prized spot for my family, and then a favorite spot for those kids,” he said. “It’s sort of sad to see it go.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine