Iconic Grandmother Oak, which has drawn hundreds to a Sonoma County ridgetop in the Mayacamas, has died

Blown down in a windstorm that helped fan the Kincade fire last fall, a centuries-old coast live oak tree that has long lured visitors to her perch in the Mayacamas Mountains has finished out its life.

The Grandmother Oak, an enormous, spreading giant of a tree whose gnarled trunk and brittle limbs spoke to her advanced age, long preceded the establishment of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. And now, she offers those who hike the steep route to see her a different kind of spectacle.

The root-rimmed base of her moss-covered trunk, now positioned on its side, spans a height about twice that of a tall man, while the once twining branches now form a vast tangle of crushed leaves and fractured wood that extends many yards along the small hill off of Headwaters Trail where she grew for hundreds of years.

“Imagine the sound when that thing went down,” Oakmont resident and avid hiker Bob Phillips, 72, said as he stood among lichen-covered limbs during a visit to the site last week.

Located in the 1,400-acre McCormick Addition to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, the Grandmother Oak was believed to have been the oldest coast live oak in Sonoma County, though no one really knows her age.

Estimates vary, ranging up to 500 years, dating back to a time in history before Europeans had settled the area and the land was home to indigenous people who might have feasted on her acorns.

“There was a time when it looked like all the other trees in the forest, but it outlived that time and became this magnificent matriarch of that part of the woods,” said Sonoma Valley resident Breck Parkman, retired senior state parks archaeologist. “This grandmother tree remembers a time when there were no vineyards on the hills here, no cows, but the thing is a living system. It comes to an end.”

It’s not certain when the tree fell over, though Dave Chalk, who, with partner Bill Myers, leads regular trips to the tree as part of the free, monthly Bill & Dave Hikes they’ve been leading for the past 20 years, first noticed it had fallen in late October, after the start of the massive, 77,758-acre Kincade fire.

The oak, located in rocky soil atop a steep hill overlooking two valleys with higher ridges on either side, was exposed to powerful gusts during several extreme windstorms during the duration of the two-week fire, which started Oct. 23.

Sugarloaf Park Manager John Roney said reports of its fate reached him Nov. 2 during the first hours of a search for a man who went missing while hiking to the tree.

Roney said toward spring there would be a some kind of ceremony honoring the loss.

“It’s an event,” said Leo Jones, 65, who lives in St. Francis Acres and counts himself lucky to live just a few miles away from such a beautiful park. “We should at least acknowledge Grandmother Oak tree’s RIP.”

The tree earned its name and the respect it afforded while the land was still owned by the descendants of William McCormick, who settled the original ranch in 1844 and whose great-granddaughter, Edna “Babe” Learned, and her daughter, Sandra Learned Perry, sold the acreage to the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District in the mid-1990s.