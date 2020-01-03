Subscribe

Police: Man shoots, kills ex-girlfriend during attempted home invasion in Dublin

January 3, 2020, 10:21AM
DUBLIN — A man shot and killed an ex-girlfriend after she broke into his house along with an armed man in an attempted home invasion robbery in Dublin, police said.

The resident was asleep when he awoke to a banging noise on his front door and when he opened the door he was confronted by the woman and the man, who was pointing a gun at him, Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said.

The two suspects tried to assault the resident, but he was able to get his own gun and shot at the two as he ran from the home, Schmidt said.

The resident then called police, who found both suspects wounded when they responded. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man with her was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the East Bay Times reported.

The resident was not injured, and police have not released his name or those of the alleged home invaders.

