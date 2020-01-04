Santa Rosa teen admits to charges in fatal Fountaingrove crash

A Santa Rosa teen admitted Friday that her negligent driving killed a high school classmate and injured another during a late night summertime crash in Fountaingrove, an acknowledgment that could allow her to participate in rehabilitation programs and avoid serving time in juvenile hall.

Rachel Lonto, 17, conceded in Sonoma County juvenile court to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving for the July 1 crash that killed Taylor Sorg, 16, and injured Kaitlyn Tyndall, their classmate at Maria Carrillo High School.

Judge Kenneth Gnoss acknowledged the profound grief for all involved in the case before a standing-room only courtroom crowd, including family and friends of all three teens.

“This is an extremely difficult case not only for the families but also for the court and the community,” Gnoss said.

The night of the crash, the teens had met up with friends at a popular hangout spot called “top of the world” in the Fountaingrove hills. Police investigators have said they suspected Lonto, who was not impaired, was a designated driver on a night when others may have been drinking.

Lonto was driving on Skyfarm Drive — with Sorg in the passenger seat and Tyndall in the back seat — when she blew through a stop sign at Thomas Lake Harris Drive and missed a turn, crashing into trees and down an embankment.

Sorg and Tyndall hadn’t put on their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, a Lincoln MKZ sedan with a large sun roof. Sorg died shortly after the crash and Tyndall was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The crash led to an outpouring of anguish over the death of Sorg, who was to become a junior in the fall and was a promising pitcher on Maria Carrillo High’s softball squad.

In court Friday, Gnoss read the charges to Lonto, which also include multiple infractions such as driving with passengers who were not using their seatbelts. Also, California prohibits people younger than 25 from driving at night or with other young passengers. The judge explained the violations and asked Lonto to admit to each one.

“I admit, your honor,” Lonto said after each count.

He described at length that by admitting to the charges, Lonto was giving up her constitutional right to dispute evidence in a trial.

Her admission to the charges, akin to a guilty plea in adult criminal court, allows Lonto to seek an alternative to incarceration, a step required under state law for those who qualify in the juvenile justice system, which is designed to shepherd young people into making good choices rather than simply punishing them with jail time.

Deputy District Attorney Barbara Nanney said Lonto is automatically eligible for deferred judgment, which allows juvenile offenders to participate in a closely-supervised program aimed at rehabilitation with strict rules and other requirements ordered by a judge. If successful, the charges will be dropped after a one-to-three year probationary time period.

“Obviously it’s a very serious case. A young woman died and another one was very seriously injured,” Nanney said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Gnoss said that while Lonto is eligible for deferred judgment, it will be up to him to decide whether she is suitable for the program. He will make that decision Jan. 24 when the parties return to court to hear a recommendation from the probation department. Probation officials will make that recommendation based on evidence from the case, interviews with all families and other relevant information about Lonto, such as her school performance, accomplishments and family support.

If the judge decides she is not suitable and the case goes to trial, Lonto could face a maximum sentence of six years and eight months in juvenile hall, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In the courtroom Friday, the judge alluded to the strong emotions involved in the case and made a plea to those present in the courtroom to be mindful of how their public comments affect others.

“I ask for your indulgence that things not be said back and forth in the media or social media which can be hurtful on both sides,” Gnoss said.

After the hearing, Bill Sorg, Taylor’s father, declined to comment.

Lonto’s attorney Steve Gallenson said his client and her family are devastated by Sorg’s death and that Lonto is wrestling with the consequences of that night for so many people.

“It is life-changing,” Gallenson said. “She’ll have to live with this the rest of her life and she is just beginning to grapple with that.”

