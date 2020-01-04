Marie Sugiyama, champion of North Bay high school sports, WWII internment camp survivor, dies at 84

Marie Mariko Sugiyama, a fierce advocate for girls’ sports and a high school sports commissioner of the North Bay League for more than four decades, died this week at the age of 84, leaving a personal and professional legacy that friends and family said would long endure.

Just a young girl when her Japanese-American family was forcibly relocated to a U.S. internment camp during World War II, she later worked to educate local youth about that troubled era and was a longtime member of the Japanese American Citizens League in Sonoma County, serving as three years as co-president.

She began her life as an athlete — and later as a coach, and administrator — when her family was released from U.S. custody and returned to Sebastopol, where she played whatever sport she could.

Decades later, she finished her career as a local hall of fame coach and champion for young athletes, but especially girls.

The Santa Rosa resident died after a struggle with illness that her family did not detail.

“She was at peace and free of pain. She had lived a full life, teaching, coaching, traveling and making positive connections wherever she turned,” a New Year’s Day Facebook post from her niece and nephew said. “She was well loved and respected in the community and deeply loved by her family.”

Sugiyama retired in 2015 from Montgomery High School and as commissioner of the NBL, a post she’d held for 42 years.

When she started, girls’ sports were an afterthought, shunted away into small spaces or relegated to “recreational” status, not competitive endeavors.

Today, girls have multiple sports to choose from in public schools and some play on boys’ teams.

Sugiyama’s efforts helped develop those local programs. She was described as organized, firm and almost always right when it came to arguing what was fair.

Raised in Sebastopol, she graduated from Analy High School and from Santa Rosa Junior College before attending California State University, Chico.

In those early years, she chafed at the lack of options for girl athletes.

“I just enjoyed sports,” she said in a 2015 interview with The Press Democrat. “I used to go out and play recreational (games) with whoever was around, most of the time with the guys. I thought all girls should have that opportunity.”

In 1966, Sugiyama was hired as a physical education teacher at Montgomery High and she immediately took over the Girls Athletic Association, essentially the girls sports club.

By sheer force of her positive, supportive personality, Sugiyama grew a few girls sporting opportunities into a successful girls athletic program.

She soon began serving as a commissioner of the local league’s governing body. She was that position when the landmark legislation Title IX passed, requiring gender equity for boys and girls in all educational and athletic programs that receive federal funding.

“At the time, the boys athletic program got a lot of money. But the girls program was pretty much on their own,” said Russ Peterich, who served alongside Sugiyama for years as co-athletic director at Montgomery.

Sugiyama and a handful of other female administrators in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County worked together to build their school’s girls programs.