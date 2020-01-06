Santa Rosa Junior College gets $7 million federal grant for program to train construction workers

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus will be the home of a nearly $9 million regional construction trades training center intended to bolster the workforce needed for Sonoma County’s continued rebuilding in the wake of the 2017 wildfires, officials announced Monday.

Dr. John Fleming, the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, announced the award of a $7.12 million federal disaster relief grant at a ceremony on the SRJC main campus attended by Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael.

Thompson called the grant a “win-win for our community,” saying the new SRJC job training program would offer degrees enabling people to earn a good income and “provide housing for a community that needs it.”

Fleming, a former Republican congressman from hurricane-battered Louisiana, said “we know the pain and suffering” that comes from natural disasters.

The North Bay wildfires of 2017 destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County and a shortage of construction workers, combined with rising cost of materials, has hampered the rebuilding effort.

The Commerce Department grant will be matched by a $1 million grant from the San Francisco-based Tipping Point Community Foundation and SRJC will contribute $780,000 in land for the North Bay Regional Construction and Building Trades Employment Training Center, scheduled for completion in two years.

The program will offer certificates in residential and industrial construction methods, home repair and maintenance, construction project planning, fire prevention through landscaping and other areas.

Fleming also announced a $300,000 grant to the town of Paradise to hire a disaster recovery manager. The Camp fire of 2018 destroyed about 95 percent of the Butte County community, claiming more than 14,000 homes.

SRJC President Frank Chong and Paradise Town Manager Lauren Gill were on hand for the ceremony.

