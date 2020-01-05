People on the move at Redwood Credit Union and West County Health Services

Kristen Mahlmann has been named senior vice president of accounting and finance at Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa.

Mahlmann will oversee financial planning, budgeting and forecasting. She will also lead the accounting and finance operations teams. Previously, she worked at Kinecta Federal Credit Union in Southern California for more than nine years, serving as vice president and controller. She has also held management positions at Palm Desert National Bank, Generations Credit Union and America’s Credit Union.

Brian Kilkenny is the new business services administrator at Redwood Credit Union, assuming responsibility for growth, quality and retention of the organization’s business loan portfolio.

Previously, Kilkenny worked at Exchange Bank for six years. He started his banking career at Bank of America.

Kilkenny has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management from Oregon State University. He serves on the Leadership Santa Rosa Steering Committee for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

Dr. Ellen Bauer will be joining West County Health Centers’ executive team as chief administrative officer on Feb. 10. Bauer most recently served as director of the Sonoma County Public Health Division.

Bauer has held several leadership positions in the county health services department. She managed alcohol and other drug prevention programs and was an integral part of county-wide health care initiatives such as Health Action and the Committee for Healthcare Improvement.

Bauer is a graduate of Stanford University and earned a master’s degree in public policy and a Ph.D. in health services and policy analysis from UC Berkeley.

Compiled by Martin Espinoza. Submit On the Move items to onthemove@presssdemocrat.com