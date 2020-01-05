Memorial service January 11 for journalist Bob Klose

Friends and family will gather Jan. 11 to remember former Press Democrat reporter Bob Klose, a longtime journalist and storyteller whose reach went beyond the news of Sonoma County, though it’s where he spent most of his career.

A kind, compassionate man, he had a gentle demeanor and a dry wit that won him legions of friends and admirers, though he knew how to hold those with power to account and prized the public good.

Klose, a resident of Sebastopol, died Nov. 21 after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer. He was 75 and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Swartz, and three daughters.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa.

Participants are invited to gather at 3 p.m. The program begins at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has asked that friends consider donations to the Sonoma County Medical Association Alliance Foundation Health Careers Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 1388, Santa Rosa, CA 96402.