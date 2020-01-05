Subscribe

Santa Rosa police seek suspect after Lola’s Market robbed

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 4, 2020, 6:51PM
An armed man took cash from a Santa Rosa grocery store Friday, prompting police to seek the public’s help in finding the suspect.

A robbery was reported at Lola’s Market, 1680 Petaluma Hill Road, at about 10:17 p.m. Friday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

At least two clerks were present when a suspect — described as a Hispanic man who may have been in his 30s, standing about 5 foot 8 inches or 5 foot 9 inches, weighing about 150 pounds with a “thin build” and wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes — entered the store, police said.

The man told a clerk to give him her cellphone and the cash in the register and then to take him where the store’s money was kept, police said.

The clerk took him to an office where a second clerk, who noticed that the man was carrying a firearm, “handed over several handfuls of cash,” the police statement said.

The man then left the store. The clerks were not physically harmed.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

