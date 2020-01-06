Iran Uncertainty Grips Congress as Impeachment Looms

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to kill Iran’s top security commander has reshuffled the already fraught political dynamic around impeachment and thrust matters of war and peace into the middle of an election-year debate over whether to remove Trump from office.

As Congress reconvenes Monday, the specter of escalating hostilities with Iran and a searing debate over the justification behind Trump’s action will take center stage on Capitol Hill. The unexpected turn of events has added a volatile new element to the pitched fight over Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

For Republicans, the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, fueled a new line of defense of the president, as they argued that Democrats’ effort to oust Trump while he tended to matters of national security was irresponsible.

“Think of the contrast,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the top House Republican, wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “While Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office, the President is focused on removing terrorists from the face of the earth.”

Democratic leaders insisted the two issues must not be interwoven, and said that lawmakers were obligated to follow through with the impeachment process even as they debated the way forward on Iran. Many of their rank and file have charged that Trump authorized the strike precisely to distract attention from the charges at the center of his impeachment.

“Congress has to do both of our constitutional responsibilities,” said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“One, to protect the American people and be a coequal branch of government with the administration to make sure that we keep Americans safe,” he added on NBC, referring to Iran. “Secondly, we also have to take on the responsibility of what’s going to come over at some point from the House, and that’s to conduct a full and fair trial.”

Related or not, the rapid developments in recent days mean that Congress will grapple simultaneously in the coming weeks with two of its most consequential constitutional duties: the power to impeach and to weigh matters of war. The outcome will clarify the legislative branch’s appetite for checking an expansive presidency and will also likely play a continuing role in Trump’s fight for reelection.

The timing and outlook for the president’s impeachment trial were already murky. In a pair of votes in December, the House impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his bid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, while withholding nearly $400 million of military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to transmit the charges against Trump to the Senate, in a bid to give Senate Democrats more leverage as they try to force Republicans to agree to call administration witnesses and gain access to more documents. The president blocked administration officials from testifying in the House inquiry and refused to turn over documents that impeachment investigators requested, prompting the obstruction charge.

Now, the question is whether the coming debate on Iran will affect the calculations by Democrats and Republicans strategizing over the terms and length of a trial.

Democrats on the left argue that the impulses that led Trump to strike Soleimani are themselves grounds for his removal.