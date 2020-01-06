Iran announces it is suspending all commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal

ISTANBUL - Iran said Sunday that it is suspending its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal it had struck with world powers and will abandon the accord's "final restrictions" on uranium enrichment and other activities unless U.S. sanctions are lifted.

The government announced the move in a statement carried by state news agencies.

"Iran's nuclear program will now be based solely on its technical needs," the statement said. The move includes breaching the deal's caps on uranium production and enrichment capacity, as well as nuclear research and development.

"If the sanctions are lifted … the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its obligations," the statement said. It added that Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

The announcement came as the region continued to grapple with the fallout of a U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, as he traveled in a convoy near the Baghdad airport Friday. The strike also killed a key Iraq militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iraq's caretaker prime minister urged parliament on Sunday to take "urgent measures" to force the withdrawal of foreign forces following the strike. In an address to the legislature, Adel Abdul Mahdi recommended that the government establish a timetable for the departure of foreign troops, including the members of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group, "for the sake of our national sovereignty.""What happened was a political assassination," Abdul Mahdi said.

Lawmakers responded by passing a nonbinding resolution calling on the government to end the foreign troop presence in Iraq. But Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November and has been serving in a caretaker role, is not legally authorized to sign the bill into law.

As a result, the vote Sunday did not immediately imperil the U.S. presence in Iraq, but it highlights the head winds the Trump administration faces after the strike, which was seen in Iraq as a violation of sovereignty and as a dangerous escalation by governments across the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, President Donald Trump said the United States would put "very big sanctions on Iraq" if the country forced out U.S. troops.

"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump said. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Trump also warned that he expected Iraq to compensate the United States for an air base there.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there," Trump said. "It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it."

In a sign of the spiraling consequences, the U.S.-led coalition said it had paused its training mission in Iraq because of "repeated rocket attacks over the last two months" by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia. It will now focus on protecting its bases from attack, the coalition said in a statement.

"This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations" against the Islamic State, it said. "We have therefore paused these activities."

But in appearances on morning talk shows Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed calls for U.S. troops to leave Iraq, saying on "Fox News Sunday" that Abdul Mahdi is "under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that it is that we are pushing back against."