Crash blocks Highway 101 lane in Petaluma

A possible injury collision involving a pickup truck and semi blocked the left lane of Highway 101, stalling drivers headed north through Petaluma Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial dispatch reports indicated the front end of a black pickup truck sustained major damage and was underneath a semi hauling a flatbed trailer just ahead of the East Washington Street off-ramp.

An ambulance had been dispatch around 8:23 a.m., according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

