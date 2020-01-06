This Italian restaurant in Modoc County serves up second chances

ALTURAS — At an Italian restaurant in this rural town — where deer are known to use the crosswalk because they’ve apparently learned cars will stop for painted lines — Stan Yagi pointed to three employees: one tossing, one saucing and one delivering pizzas.

“Felon. Felon. Felon,” he said.

Sandy Pickett, who has worked at the 30-year-old restaurant for 28 years, pursed her lips.

“I call them ‘co-workers.’”

The trio (bank robber, arsonist, thief) shrugged. It’s no secret that Yagi hires ex-convicts. In this northeastern corner of California, the man from Hawaii specializes in giving people a second chance.

It wasn’t something he set out to do.

Yagi had wanted to be a math teacher, but ended up owning a pizza parlor even though he hates cooking. He had found a way to make a living, but said he hadn’t found a sense of purpose. One day, about 15 years ago, he was at the restaurant, already in a foul mood, when one of his cooks — a young man with a past and a short fuse — stormed in.

A cop had hassled him on his way to work.

Yagi jumped in with advice, as he’s the first to admit he has a habit of doing.

“You have a record and you’re dressed like a hoodlum. Try wearing your work clothes walking here. Just try it,” he said.

A week later, Yagi asked the cook if the cop had stopped him again.

“Yeah,” he said. “He stopped and asked if I wanted a ride to work.”

At that moment, Yagi said, he knew that “my purpose was here in front of me, and I’d been doing it all along without realizing it.”

There aren’t a lot of job candidates in this rural town of about 2,500, and he’d had a string of employees who couldn’t get work anywhere else.

“What I learned was that a lot of these guys, they were given a bad hand at the beginning, and they could use some help to even things out,” Yagi said. “They all needed someone to teach them about life.”

Yagi originally moved to Alturas from Modesto because his “first ex-wife” was pregnant and they wanted to be near her family. (He has two exes and doubts there will be a third wife. The dating pool is small for a 54-year-old in Modoc County, he said.) The town’s welcome sign announced this was “Where the West Still Lives” — as did the sweeping plains of sage and juniper and cattle.

Still, the native Hawaiian felt a jolt of recognition.

“I was like: ‘Holy cow.’ This is how I grew up. Small town. Everybody knew everybody’s business,” Yagi said.

As a teenager, he couldn’t wait to leave. “Everybody yelling, ‘When are you going to college?’ ‘What are you going to do for work?’ ‘I know your dad!’” Yagi recalled. “But I got here and I was so happy to be home again.”

In Alturas, with a baby on the way, Yagi would have taken any job. He put college on hold (for good, it turns out), and started cooking at Pasta and Pizza. Eventually he became the principal owner and changed the name to Antonio’s Cucina Italiana — to be near the top of alphabetical listings and because Yagi likes the way people who work at Italian restaurants in the movies are like family.