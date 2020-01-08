Santa Rosa eases security measure in City Council chambers

Santa Rosa is once again revamping the chamber where its City Council meets, allowing people to be closer to councilmembers when speaking.

City workers have removed a handful of front-row chairs at the bottom of the sloping council auditorium to create room for a new public comment area. Once a microphone is installed in the coming weeks, speakers will be able to look councilmembers eye to eye, one step off the main floor, at the front of the seating area.

Security concerns prompted the city to move the public’s microphones to the very back of the room in 2018, sparking complaints about the distance between councilmembers and visitors seeking to address them.

The new microphone at the front of the audience area will balance accessibility with “security concerns in the Chamber,” city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said in an email.

As part of the remodeling project, the city has removed the podium that stood directly in front of the council — a speaking point restricted from public use since spring 2018 — and will continue to require members of the public to address their local elected officials from behind small barriers.

The two existing public comment podiums at the back of the chamber will also remain in place, preserving accessibility for people who cannot easily navigate the stairs down to the main podium, Mertens said.

Mertens said her mention of security concerns “wasn’t related to any particular threat, meeting or incident.”

“Providing a safe environment for City Council and employees is always a priority,” she said. “Taking such precautions is a necessary practice for any organization that operates in today’s climate, and so the City continuously evaluates its security measures in all facilities and take steps to keep the public and employees safe.”

A uniformed Santa Rosa police officer already is a common sight during City Council meetings. On a handful of occasions over the past 18 months, officers have made arrests or cleared the room during acute disruptions.

The modifications to the chamber aim to strike a balance between ensuring that residents can interact with their government and being mindful of the safety of city officials and staffers.

The new arrangement will allow the public to stand closer to officials, but not as close as the old setup, which gave police and other officials in the chamber little time to react if proceedings turned unexpectedly violent, said Santa Rosa police Capt. Eric Litchfield.

“There’s no way we could react to a threat fast enough to intervene with it being that close,” he said.

But the chamber, which dates back to the 1960s, is not slated for any significant redesign. The city is actively exploring re-purposing the site and moving its offices elsewhere, potentially making way for a major new downtown housing development.

In that context, Litchfield said officials were trying to do the best they could with a facility that was not designed with security top of mind. “There’s only so much you can do with this current design,” he said.

The Police Department has not received “any current or recent reports of any credible criminal threats directed to the city or elected officials/staff,” Lt. Dan Marincik said in an email.