Lake County woman on life support after hitting utility pole, trees in crash

A Lake County woman is on life support after she crashed into a power pole and several trees on Sunday near Highway 175 in Cobb.

She is not expected to survive her injuries, hospital officials told the California Highway Patrol, CHP Officer Joel Skeen said.

Angelina Guillen, 31, of Cobb was driving toward Middletown at approximately 3:13 p.m. when her 2009 Jeep Liberty drove off the roadway southeast of Kelseyville, striking a utility pole and two trees, the CHP said.

Guillen approached a right curve in the road just south of the fork with Highway 29 but drove straight off the highway, Skeen said. She sheared the utility pole and “went into a pretty large oak tree,” he said.

As the Jeep was overturning, it struck a smaller tree next to it and landed upright. The car sustained major damage to the front end and roof.

Guillen was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after first responders removed her from the vehicle. Her dog, who suffered multiple broken bones in the crash, was transported to a veterinary clinic.

