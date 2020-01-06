Subscribe

Santa Rosa Lululemon store burglarized, marking third theft in four months

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 6, 2020, 12:29PM
Burglars broke into the Lululemon store in Santa Rosa early Monday morning and made off with several racks of clothing worth tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

It was the third theft reported at the Montgomery Village store in the past four months.

The burglars apparently broke in through the front glass door, which was shattered when Santa Rosa police officers arrived at approximately 2:07 a.m., said Sgt. David Linscomb. The police response was triggered by an alarm, he said.

No suspects have been identified at this point, Linscomb said.

The store, known for its yoga pants and athletic wear, has been targeted five times since it opened in Montgomery Village in April 2017.

Two Vallejo men were arrested in December after allegedly beating a security guard and stealing 150 items in a brazen daytime robbery. In September, four women stole about $30,000 worth of clothing before eluding police at speeds over 100 mph.

A detailed estimate of the losses to the store was not available Monday, although police speculated it may be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Merchandise losses in the two incidents last year totaled roughly $45,500.

“It’s a popular brand,” Linscomb said. “I suspect there’s a demand on the black market for it.”

A manager at the Santa Rosa store declined to comment Monday and directed press inquiries to corporate headquarters.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

