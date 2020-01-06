Lind Marine employee killed in Petaluma silo accident ID'd as Fairfield man

The Lind Marine worker killed in an accident last week while atop an unused silo along the Petaluma River was identified on Monday as Adolfo Sanchez, 31, of Fairfield, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Sanchez was a 13-year employee of Lind Marine, a Petaluma-based dredging contractor that owns the industrial property on the 100 block of East D Street, just shy of the drawbridge, where the accident occurred.

Lind Marine president Christian Lind said Sanchez was a popular employee in the 60-person company. He worked as a plant manager and oversaw a crew of guys he handpicked for the manufacturing facility on Landing Way in south Petaluma, he said.

“Adolfo was a very loved, cherished, talented and great guy,” Lind said. “He had nothing but friends at the business.”

A conveyor system collapsed Friday onto Sanchez when he and a coworker were dismantling the heavy metal casing with a cutting torch on top of the silo, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. He suffered major chest injuries and died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after being airlifted from the site.

Sanchez’s death hit the company “unbelievably hard,” Lind said. On Monday, the business provided employees with access to grief counselors and chaplains, he said, and some have been granted time off before returning to work.

“This is a family business,” Lind said. “We’re grieving as a family right now.”

Lind declined to share additional details about the work being done that morning. He said the company is cooperating with California Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators, who are searching for any violations of workplace safety.

At least 10 North Bay businesses have experienced fatal accidents since 2017, resulting in roughly $273,000 in fines, according to OSHA records.

