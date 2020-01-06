Tell us: Did you move away from Sonoma County in 2019?

New state figures show Sonoma County’s population declined by 2,000 people during the 12-month period ending July 2019.

It is the second significant loss in county population since the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

We would like to hear from people who decided to leave Sonoma County during the period between July 2018 and July 2019. What led to your decision to move away from Sonoma County? Where did you go?

Please email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with your story, and include a phone number for him to contact you.