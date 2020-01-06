Subscribe

Tell us: Did you move away from Sonoma County in 2019?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 6, 2020, 1:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

New state figures show Sonoma County’s population declined by 2,000 people during the 12-month period ending July 2019.

It is the second significant loss in county population since the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

We would like to hear from people who decided to leave Sonoma County during the period between July 2018 and July 2019. What led to your decision to move away from Sonoma County? Where did you go?

Please email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with your story, and include a phone number for him to contact you.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine