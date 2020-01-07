Fire destroys Penngrove tiny home

A solar energy system powering a two-story tiny home in Penngrove may have caused it to burn down Monday, displacing two people, according to Rancho Adobe fire officials.

The charge controller that regulated the power generated by rooftop solar panels was believed to have started the blaze in the 4000 block of Lichau Road, said Rancho Adobe Fire Capt. Eric Gromala.

No one was home when the fire began around noon, he said.

A Google Nest smart alarm alerted the homeowners to high levels of carbon monoxide in their residence. The couple notified family members who live in another dwelling on the property, Gromala said, and they called 911.

Flames were billowing out of the doors and windows of the home when two engines arrived, Gromala said.

“It smoldered for quite a while before we got there,” Gromala said. “There was a lot of heat in there.”

In all, the damage estimate was roughly $120,000, Gromala said.

Rancho Adobe officials are still investigating whether the fire was caused by a haphazard installation or the quality of the solar system equipment.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.