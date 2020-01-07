California man had a destructive bear killed. Then his Tahoe neighbors went on the attack

Again and again, the bear climbed into the Tahoe Vista resident’s pickup and his neighbors’ cars. It broke through a dead-bolted door to get into a neighbor’s home. It acted aggressively when they tried to chase it away, he said.

In November, he’d had enough. He got a permit to have the bear killed.

Placer County’s trapper parked a cage trap on the man’s lot. In less than 24 hours, the trapper hauled the bear away for good. But that was plenty of time for Tahoe’s vocal and well-organized community of bear activists to spot the trap and share the homeowner’s personal information. Dozens of harassing emails, calls and texts came in.

“Don’t be surprised if a sudden fire takes hold of your place. Idiot,” read one.

For those who live and vacation in the Lake Tahoe region, living with wildlife out their backdoor is as much of a draw as the lake’s glassy blue waters and snow-capped mountains. And when it comes to bears, some, such as the members of Tahoe’s influential Bear League, passionately argue that close encounters with the black bears are just the price of living here.

To them, no bears should die because humans haven’t learned to coexist with their bruin neighbors. The most zealous bear defenders have over the years resorted to harassment and vandalism to keep their beloved bears out of government traps.

“Bear Death Trap Alert” read the Bear League’s Facebook post the afternoon the trap was set in Tahoe Vista, which included a picture of the cage-like device on the man’s property and a warning a camera had been pointed at it.

Government trappers have taken to hanging security cameras around their traps, designed to catch the bears alive to be killed later if necessary. Over the years, activists have moved, vandalized or slathered the traps with chemicals the bears don’t like.

“The crippled Mama Bear with the two small cubs who we posted about on November 4th live in this neighborhood,” the Bear League’s post read. “She will likely be the bear who enters the trap, then she and her little ones will all be killed. Everything about this is so terribly WRONG.”

One of the group’s 27,189 Facebook followers quickly posted the homeowner’s name, his address, his phone numbers and his business in the comments.

“Burn his phone lines up,” the comment read.

This is what’s known in popular culture as a “doxxing” — sharing someone’s personal information to pressure or harass them. And it worked.

The man said his phone buzzed with hostile calls and texts. Someone filed a bogus trash complaint at his address with local code enforcement officials. People drove by and cursed at his house from the road, he said. Two people were caught on the camera trespassing on the man’s lot as they snooped around the trap. The hateful emails rolled in for days.

“Thousands of people know where you live and your business name with your picture. I hope you get the karma you deserve you worthless piece of sh--!” read one.

“Hopefully you and your family get trapped in a burning house and died just like you want these bears to die,” read another.

The harassment got so bad the Placer County Sheriff’s Department opened a still-pending criminal investigation. The Sacramento Bee is not identifying the man out of concerns he’d be harassed even more.