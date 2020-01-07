Court documents: Texas woman accused of kidnapping friend's baby had pretended to be pregnant for months

When she learned that Heidi Broussard's water had broken, Magen Fieramusca jumped into her car and began the 165-mile drive from Houston to Austin. The two women had known each other for a decade, and Fieramusca wanted to be there when her "best friend" went into labor. She made it to the delivery room in time to hold Broussard's hand and help her through her contractions, becoming one of the first people to hold newborn baby Margot Carey on Nov. 26.

Then, prosecutors say, she hatched a plot to kidnap her friend's baby and pass it off as her own.

According to court documents released on Monday and first obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, Fieramusca, 33, had been nursing a fake pregnancy for months. Two weeks after Broussard's friends and family gathered around her in the delivery room, the young mother vanished. Her body was later found stuffed in the trunk of a car behind Fieramusca's home.

Fieramusca, whose attorney has asked the public not to rush to judgment, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. Prosecutors say she could potentially face additional charges "up to and including capital murder."

As The Washington Post previously reported, Broussard, 33, left home with 2-week-old Margot in tow early on the morning of Dec. 12. She dropped off her 6-year-old son at his elementary school, then returned to her Austin apartment complex. But when her fiance, Shane Carey, got home that afternoon, both Broussard and the baby were gone.

A week later, Fieramusca was arrested. Frequently described as Broussard's "best friend," she had met the young mother roughly 10 years earlier, when they both attended the Texas Bible Institute in Columbus, Tex. Though the two women lived in different cities - Broussard in Austin and Fieramusca in Houston - they stayed close and regularly spoke on the phone, Fox 7 Austin reported. When Broussard got pregnant in early 2019, Fieramusca announced that she, too, was expecting a baby. She wondered if they would give birth on the same day.

By November, when Margot was born, Fieramusca claimed to be 37 weeks into her pregnancy, with her due date one week away. But some acquaintances were skeptical. Vickie Shreves, another close friend of Broussard's, told People that Fieramusca didn't look that pregnant when she turned up in the delivery room, and kept a pillow over her stomach.

Carey, who told police that Fieramusca appeared "visibly pregnant," nonetheless found some of her behavior odd. When Margot was handed to her grandfather for the first time, Fieramusca interrupted and said that she wanted to hold the baby first, the affidavit says. Though she claimed that she was going to have to leave soon, she spent the night at the new parents' apartment instead of driving back to Houston. Carey told police that he gave Fieramusca a key, which she promised to leave on the counter when she left. The couple never saw it again.

On Dec. 12, the day that Broussard and her daughter disappeared, surveillance cameras captured a car that resembled Fieramusca's driving toward the back of the couple's apartment complex, the affidavit says. When Carey returned home that afternoon, he found his fiancee's car in the parking lot with its door unlocked and her purse inside. He also noticed that she didn't seem to have taken any of the baby supplies that she would need for an outing with Margot. Hours later, Broussard still hadn't returned, and none of her friends or family could tell him where she was. Carey called the police.