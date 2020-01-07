Will the 2020s deliver the Bay Area from traffic hell?

By 2030, Bay Area commuters could be taking autonomous shuttles to work and boarding next-generation BART trains bound for downtown San Jose. We could be zipping up and down the Peninsula on an electrified Caltrain and cruising past rush-hour congestion aboard regional buses on traffic-free express lanes.

Or we could be stuck crawling down increasingly jammed freeways and cramming into slower, less reliable public transit — while watching the wealthy buy their way out of traffic misery with tolls and self-driving vehicles.

The 2020s have just begun, but transportation experts say this decade the Bay Area must unwind the decisions that have led to grinding traffic, long commutes and Balkanized public transportation systems so we can realize that first vision of the future instead of the second.

“Unless something drastically changes, it’s going to get bad,” predicted Gaby Sanchez, an Oakland resident who takes BART and occasionally drives to her job in San Francisco.

This past decade, commuters on the front lines suffered as the Bay Area’s housing crisis magnified long-standing problems with its transportation systems, as a booming economy pushed legions of new workers into San Francisco and Silicon Valley while fueling an exodus to the more affordable fringes of this growing mega-region.

Although population growth slowed in recent years, by 2030 the Bay Area is projected to add more than 750,000 new residents — more than the population of Seattle.

“This is the time when we have to address our biggest challenges and set ourselves on a different course,” said Laura Tolkoff, regional planning policy director for the urban planning think tank SPUR. The organization is one of several leading a campaign for a one-cent sales tax increase, set to go before voters next November, that would raise billions of dollars to fund Bay Area transportation projects.

Sanchez and her sister, Michelle, rattled off a wish list of changes they would like to see to make getting around the Bay Area easier: more frequent BART service to cut down on crowding, more bus routes, less expensive public transit fares and more affordable housing close to job centers like San Francisco.

Both were hopeful those changes could become a reality in the 2020s. But they were also tempering their optimism.

“I’ve only seen it get worse and worse,” Michelle Sanchez said.

No good news for drivers

No matter which kind of future the Bay Area moves toward, life will probably not get much easier for drivers. Commuting by car — especially if you’re one of the nearly two-thirds of Bay Area workers who drive their cars alone each day — seems poised to get more difficult and more expensive through the 2020s. These days, the focus is on luring people out of their cars rather than making more space for drivers.

“We aren’t looking to expand road infrastructure in the same way that we might have in decades before,” said Hilary Nixon, the chair of San Jose State University’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning. “We just don’t have the land space to accommodate that.”

Instead, cities have been taking another look at streets that were engineered for decades to move cars as quickly as possible. And you can expect that trend to accelerate in the 2020s, Nixon said.

San Jose has re-engineered much of its downtown to better protect bicyclists and pedestrians, in large part by slowing down cars. Oakland will reserve one lane in each direction of International Bouelvard for buses once a long-anticipated bus rapid transit project opens next year, and could do the same for parts of Broadway.