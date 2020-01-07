Once deported, the Rubios are the first sisters to serve in the California Legislature

It was open house at Heron Elementary School, and inside a bustling auditorium, fifth-graders created a living wax museum of "Famous Americans," decked out as pop icons, sports stars and legends from their history books.

Along with a miniature Barack Obama who tried not to fidget as he stood behind a makeshift presidential lectern, there was an Abraham Lincoln in a top hat (and checkered Vans), a bushy Albert Einstein and at least two sharpshooting Annie Oakleys.

Not far from a robed Sandra Day O'Connor stood an 11-year-old girl with long, brown hair, black slacks and a blazer. Like the others, she stood on a chair and remained motionless until you pressed a paper printout of a red button at her feet. Then she spoke:

"Hi, I am Blanca Rubio. The reason I am a famous American is because I am an assemblywoman, but not only that, it's also because just recently my sister, Susan Rubio, got elected into the state Senate. Now we are the first sisters to ever be elected into the state Capitol."

The speaker was Nadia Rubio, and she was portraying her mother.

It seemed appropriate to share the story of Blanca and Susan Rubio in a school, because the lawmakers consider themselves teachers at heart. Animated and energetic, they tend to wave their hands when they talk, a habit from their days keeping children engaged.

In conversation, the Rubios suggest they are carbon copies of each other. But those working closest to them see a difference in styles: Blanca, 50, outgoing and blunt, is quicker to attract a circle of friends at events. Susan, a year younger, is a little more reserved and always meticulously organized.

Nadia, during the wax museum and in class last spring, recounted the sisters' surprising journey:

"When I was 6, I got deported. I remember men in uniform coming up to my parents and terror in their faces."

Blanca and Susan were born in Ciudad Juárez, the Mexican city opposite El Paso and then home to many braceros, field laborers granted temporary permits to work in the U.S.

Their father was a bracero, and when the program ended in 1964, Sabino Rubio continued to cross into the U.S. legally but was no longer authorized to work. He did so regardless, helping build highway overpasses across Texas. He later moved his wife and then four children to Winnie, outside Houston.

Blanca, then 6, and Susan, 4, were güeritas, light-skinned with blonde hair, and the only Spanish speakers in their classes. "The teacher didn't really know what to do with me," Blanca recalled. "She would put me in a corner and give me coloring pages."

She slowly picked up English on the playground, but when she tried to sit with other students in class, the teacher sent her to the corner. She couldn't speak well enough to advocate for herself, nor could her parents.

"It was the first time I experienced discrimination," Blanca said. "I could understand. I just couldn't speak the language."

At a carnival in 1975, two immigration agents approached their father. The memories of family members differ on what happened next, but one thing is clear: They were deported.

The parents recall being granted permission to return home to pack before driving back to Juárez.

The children say they did not go back and left everything behind — the reason for a gap in their baby pictures. Susan is certain of it because she had kept a bottle filled with dimes and quarters, almost $10.