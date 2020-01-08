Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Sonoma student walking to school

An unidentified man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl walking to a middle school in Sonoma and attempting to abduct another girl in the area, authorities said.

A student at Altimira Middle School told staff members Tuesday that she had been abducted and assaulted by a man in a car while she was walking to school that morning, Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Socorro Shiels said in a statement.

Staff members at the school, which is part of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, called 911 about 8 a.m. to report the incident, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement.

About the same time, dispatchers received another call that a man with a similar description tried to abduct another girl from the same school.

Authorities searched the area around Altimira Middle School and spoke with the two victims. Deputies then found and arrested the suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released because he hasn’t yet been booked into the Sonoma County Jail, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said. It was too early to tell if the suspect had any connection to Altimira Middle School, Wood said.

Investigators are “confident” the man who was arrested is the only suspect. Deputies will be doing extra patrols in the area of the middle school over the next week because of the two incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended students walk to school in pairs or groups, be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707‑521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.