10-pound babies, squatters and the Spanish Flu: This month in Sonoma County history

January is a time to reflect on the events of the past and embrace a new future. In The Press Democrat’s 170-year history, a number of milestones occurred in Sonoma County in the first month of the year.

Recorded on the pages of the Press Democrat (or its earlier iterations), events include breakthroughs in agriculture, global epidemics and the construction of local landmarks still standing today.

Did you know that in 1852, an alleged squatter named Garrett Keller, with no clear title to the land, staked out and then sold off the first plots in downtown Petaluma? Or that in 1881, a Sonoma Democrat editorial predicted that the Sonoma Valley had the potential to become “as famous as that of the Gironde or Loire, in France?”

To learn more about these and other historic January events click through the gallery above.