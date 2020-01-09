Split at Santa Rosa City Hall over two women candidates led to selection of Dowd as councilman

The Santa Rosa City Council slogged through nearly 11 hours of interviews and discussion Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by former councilwoman Julie Combs, and in the end, after a series of evenly split votes, bypassed the two favored female finalists for a male candidate who while highly regarded was not their top choice.

In doing so, Santa Rosa’s elected officials missed a chance to make history — by selecting a Latina to serve on the council for the first time — and, with their surprise choice of Dick Dowd, reinforced an existing gender imbalance, leaving only one woman on the seven member council.

The selection process laid bare the entrenched camps that continue to dominate city politics, even on a relatively amicable council.

“I think most of us, if not all of us, are very disappointed, even though we ended up with a very well-qualified candidate,” Councilman Chris Rogers said in an interview Wednesday. Though he disputed that the council’s male majority had picked a man over two women, calling that assessment a type of “spin,” he acknowledged the public impression wasn’t entirely favorable for the city.

“From an optics standpoint, I do think it looks bad,” Rogers said.

The unexpected result came late Tuesday after the council had winnowed down the field of 19 applicants seeking Combs’ seat. The six members then deadlocked between Karen Weeks, the vice chairwoman of the city Planning Commission and a key former Police Department official, and Jacquelynne Ocaña, a private fiduciary and political newcomer who impressed council members with her application and interview.

The City Council split in two 3-3 tallies before five council members, all men, agreed to select Dowd, a 77-year-old retired builder and 25-year veteran of the Board of Public Utilities.

The move came over the objection of Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming, the lone woman on the council since Combs resigned in November.

Fleming, who favored Ocaña and did not vote for Weeks once through several ballots, said she viewed the final vote both as a failure to respect the will of Combs’ progressive base and as a missed chance to better reflect the demographics of the North Bay’s largest city, where roughly 30% of residents are Latino or Hispanic.

“It changes things when you have minority voices,” Fleming said. “It makes a difference.”

Councilman John Sawyer, who appointed Weeks to the Planning Commission and advocated for her amid the late rounds of voting, was joined by Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and Councilman Ernesto Olivares.

“The three of us were looking for experience and an ability to hit the ground running,” Sawyer said, noting that Weeks also would have provided some diversity as a woman and a senior. “The other council members clearly were looking to satisfy Julie’s request for adherence to her philosophy, and we ended up with neither.”

In addition to Fleming, Ocaña’s supporters among incumbents included Rogers and Councilman Jack Tibbetts.

Sawyer added that he had “every confidence that Dick will do a great job.”

Schwedhelm said diversity was one of the criteria he considered in his decision, but that he put more stock in finding somebody who had the experience to hit the ground running, as well as someone with expertise in city government and someone who could work well with others.