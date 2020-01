Santa Rosa to hold evacuation drill Thursday

A crowd of city employees is expected to gather outside Santa Rosa City Hall on Thursday, but there’s likely no need for alarm: it’ll be for a planned evacuation drill.

City offices will close from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the drill, city officials said Wednesday.

The drill will involve the sounding of fire alarms and the assembly of city employees at all downtown offices near First Street and Santa Rosa Avenue.