WEST SACRAMENTO — Three teenagers have been arrested in the the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on a West Sacramento trail, authorities said.

A boy from Elk Grove and another from West Sacramento are each facing possible charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Angle told the Sacramento Bee. A Sacramento girl is being held as a possible accessory to the crimes. All three suspects are 16 years old.

Officers responded Saturday to reports of shots fired near a trail by River City High School, where they found a teen girl with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

She was later identified as Samantha J. Farris of Citrus Heights.

Police have said the shooting was possibly related to a marijuana transaction.

Her grandfather called the shooting "the senseless slaughter of a beautiful girl."

“She was asked to go run an errand. From all accounts, she wasn’t in the drug scene," Mark Bentley told KCRA-TV on Monday.

“She came here with an older friend to make the transaction. When they started counting the money, the money wasn’t right," he said. "So, Samantha and another girl ran after the boys and said, ‘Hey, you shorted us.’ One pulled a gun. The two girls saw the gun and ran. And my granddaughter got three bullets in her back.”