Sonoma man suspected of sexually assaulting student charged

A 49-year-old Sonoma man was charged with suspicion of abducting at knifepoint and raping a 14-year-old girl walking to Altimira Middle School Tuesday morning and also allegedly trying to kidnap a second girl a short time later on her way to the same middle school, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on six felony charges, including rape, kidnapping, oral copulation with a minor and sexual penetration with an object. He is being held without bail and will make his first appearance in county court Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Socorro Shiels, superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, addressed the incidents during a school board meeting Tuesday night, calling them “the worst-case scenario for every family, every member of our community.” She urged the community to remain vigilant and for parents to have conversations with their children about being comfortable calling 911 “if something doesn’t feel right.”

Shiels said Wednesday the school district is providing counseling for students and staff, and expects increased police patrols in the Altimira school area to ensure student safety.

Granado-Lopez allegedly abducted the 14-year-old at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and El Dorado Drive, less than a mile from the school campus, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He forced her into his car and drove her to an undisclosed location and assaulted her, before letting her go, authorities said.

The girl then went to school, told Altimira staff members what had occurred and they notified the authorities about 8 a.m. Tuesday. About 30 minutes later, dispatchers received a call from the second student, who said a man had just approached her in his car, as she was walking at the same intersection and tried to kidnap her. She fought him off and escaped, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle, which authorities described as a light brown passenger car. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood declined to release the age of the second victim, citing concerns that could help identify the girl because of the extensive media coverage .

“It’s really difficult for victims; it’s really traumatizing,” Wood said. “Both of them did the right thing calling 911, talking to the school and being really cooperative with us. When we don’t have that or someone doesn’t talk to us right away, it’s harder to find who did it.”

Law enforcement quickly located Granado-Lopez at 9:45 a.m. and arrested him without incident.

“This is a very somber moment for our community as we all painfully realize how imminent danger can be,” Shiels, the Sonoma Valley schools superintendent, said. “Our hearts are with the families of these specific students and with all parents in the Valley grappling with this realization. ... The bravery and strength of these two students is remarkable.”

An earlier version of this story misspelled Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez’s name.

