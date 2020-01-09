Sebastopol man facing charges of sexually assaulting minor coached children, teens in tennis

The 43-year-old Sebastopol man who is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a minor has been giving tennis lessons to children and teens in Sonoma County for several years, his employer said Wednesday.

On Oct. 26, a Ventura County woman called the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and reported that Casey Connaway sexually assaulted her in 2014, when she was a minor, sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said. Officials began investigating the report, and arrested Connaway on Monday afternoon when they found him driving near Ragle Ranch Park. He is facing felony charges of sex with a minor who is three or more years younger, oral copulation with a minor and sexual penetration with an object.

The woman, who is now an adult, met Connaway in 2013 when she was 15 through coaching lessons at Ragle Ranch Park near Sebastopol, Valencia said. Connaway allegedly began establishing an unsolicited emotional relationship with the woman, and eventually convinced her to have sex with him multiple times over a two-year period while she was a minor.

Connaway is the head teaching professional at the West County Tennis Association, said Richard Cardiff, director of the association. Connaway has been working for the association for about five to six years, coaching students at Ragle Ranch. Before his arrest, Connaway taught roughly 20 private lessons a week, in addition to group lessons for about 10 students six days a week, Cardiff said.

Now, though, Cardiff and the association’s board of directors are considering terminating Connaway’s employment. Cardiff said Connaway’s employment is “tenuous at best,” and that it’s likely he will be terminated, though the decision hasn’t been finalized.

The sheriff’s office previously investigated Connaway after receiving a report in 2017 that he allegedly made inappropriate comments to a minor.

On July 25, 2017, two minors who were related participated in a group lesson Connaway was teaching in Bodega Bay. One of them, a 16-year-old girl, told her family she “was uncomfortable with some of Connaway’s statements,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Valencia couldn’t specify what those statements were, but said the girl reported that Connaway gave her compliments that made her uncomfortable. Deputies later determined that no crime had occurred.

Cardiff said he was aware of the 2017 allegations, but because Connaway wasn’t charged with any crime, the West County Tennis Association didn’t terminate his employment at that time. He added, however, that Connaway told him an activities director at The Links at Bodega Harbour said he would no longer be allowed to teach on the property. A representative from The Links at Bodega Harbour could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Cardiff said he was shocked by the news of Connaway’s arrest.

“I was completely blindsided by this happening,” Cardiff, 73, said. “We didn’t see anything in his behavior in Sebastopol that reflected any kind of thing that would be an issue for us.”

The Ventura County woman reported Connaway to the sheriff’s office because she worried other young women may have been victimized by him through his tennis lessons. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 707-565-8290.

“Any time there’s something like this, we hope that there aren’t others, but ... there’s always that possibility of other victims,” Valencia said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.