Chris Smith: Montgomery alum Micki Singer was a drummer who couldn’t say no to a gig

Did you hit Santa Rosa’s long-lost Ponderosa Bar or El Rancho Tropicana Hotel for live, local music?

If so, you likely heard Mike “Micki” Singer on the drums.

The Montgomery High alum, Class of ’74, played with all sorts of Sonoma County bands before hitting the road about 20 years ago and sinking roots in Missoula, Montana.

There, Singer became beloved as a great, versatile drummer and host of “Local Exposure”on KBGA, the radio station at the University of Montana.

Just last November, he flew back to Sonoma County to join Buzzy Martin’s new band in a show at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. Singer and Martin have been brotherlike friends since they first played gigs in Santa Rosa 40-some years ago.

Good times and bad, hijinks, kids, divorces — “We went through it all,” says Martin.

He and Singer and the others in Buzzy Martin & the Trespassers, Andy Bergman and Richard Silletto, were working on taking the band to the next level. Then, this.

Singer fielded an 11th-hour request to play a New Year’s Eve party at the Symes Hot Springs Hotel, 80 miles from Missoula. He agreed to do it.

As he was recovering from hand surgery, he played one-handed.

About 2:30 New Year’s morning, says the Montana Highway Patrol, he was driving toward home when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center divider and hit him head-on.

The 63-year-old drummer was killed instantly.

Buzzy Martin is heartbroken. Mourners in Montana recall Singer as “a teddy bear” hugely helpful to other musicians.

Santa Rosa native and fellow Montgomery alum Michael Hyman says he was “just the sweetest guy ever.”

...

COLD-HEARTED are the scammers who’ve been calling PG&E customers and threatening to shut off their power.

A retiree in Windsor shares that she was terrified and brought to tears by the stranger on the phone who said her December utilities payment was late and therefore an electrical shut-off was imminent.

The woman was pleading for the caller to believe that she’d mailed in her last PG&E bill on time when he hung up on her.

Others who’ve received the scam calls tell of being directed to make an immediate payment with a prepaid card or else prepare for the lights to go off.

Please, don’t fall for it.

...

CHRISTMAS DAY, Petaluma’s Donna Brasset-Shearer was driving in Sonoma Valley toward a potluck lunch at the home of relatives. She gasped.

She’d left behind the main course, a Mexican casserole.

Pulling into central Glen Ellen, Brasset-Shearer saw that the full-service Glen Ellen Village Market was closed. But the nearby, mom-and-pop Glen Ellen Grocery was open.

After searching it in vain for a prepared entree, she told owners Sonia and Jaspreet Baweja she’d left her dish at home. Sonia Baweja asked her, “What goes into a Mexican casserole?”

The Petaluman rattled off the essentials.

At once, Sonia Baweja gathered from the shelves beans, tortillas, cheese, olives, salsa and a foil serving tray. Maybe 15 minutes later, she emerged from the deli counter with a simply beautiful casserole.

The price: just the cost of the ingredients.

Brasset-Shearer’s first visit to Glen Ellen Grocery will not be her last.

