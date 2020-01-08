Subscribe

Tell us: How are you dealing with the escalating cost of living in Sonoma County?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 8, 2020, 1:23PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County is an expensive place to live. We want to know how locals deal with day-to-day costs.

How are you dealing with the pricey cost of housing. How much is your monthly rent or mortgage compared to your wages? Can you afford to buy food? Do you share housing? Are you able to save money or do you live paycheck to paycheck? Are you considering moving? Where?

Please email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with your story, and include a phone number for him to contact you.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine