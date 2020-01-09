Sonoma County airport site nixed from homeless camp search due to unexploded World War II military ordnance

A parking lot near the Sonoma County Airport that officials had been eying for a temporary homeless camp contains vials of mustard gas and unexploded World War II-era military ordnance buried underground, a problem that for years has been addressed by prohibiting any digging at the site.

Confronted with questions Wednesday about the underground contaminants, county officials said they are no longer considering the airport location as a stopgap site to replace the growing homeless camp along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

“I’m gravely concerned about housing people on top of such ordnance,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, whose north county district includes the airport. “Yes, we use that as a parking lot and a loading area. But that’s far different from managing a vulnerable population.”

Although officials say the county has known about the toxic material since the early 1980s, when rusted mustard gas cannisters were first discovered by construction crews digging a sewer line, the recent revelation that the site would need to undergo a state-required environmental review caused staff to yank the proposal from consideration about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“That’s a fundamental challenge,” said Sonoma County General Services Director Caroline Judy, referencing the time- intensive environmental review process and its impact on the county’s desire to find a quick solution to the Joe Rodota Trail encampment. “Secondarily, the risks that potential development of the site could create those soil disturbances we don’t want to do.”

Far from residential developments that might yield significant pushback from neighbors, the airport site rose to the top of a long list of properties evaluated by county staff. Judy said staff evaluated all county-owned property, from the old hospital site along Chanate Road to the current county complex in Santa Rosa off north Mendocino Avenue. On Tuesday, staff will propose two sites to serve as temporary homeless camps to the Board of Supervisors. Neither location has been publicly identified.

“This has been a very aggressive effort to mitigate the health and safety crisis (at the homeless camp),” Judy said. “Each property has its own unique challenges.”

None are likely as unique as the county-owned airport site, a paved parking lot north of Airport Boulevard and Ordinance Road, and longtime home to the county’s Honor Farm next door to the North County Detention Facility, a county jail for low-risk inmates who run the farm.

In late 1982, construction crews discovered mysterious canisters while digging a sewer line in the area.

It would take six months before those so-called “ampules” would be identified as leftover chemical warfare training kits issued to soldiers during World War II, according to Press Democrat archives.

The county’s airport was formerly the Santa Rosa Army Airfield, a sprawling military air base that was pockmarked with waste deposits before being transferred to civilian use.

Discovery of the underground contaminants took place through the mid-1980s, during a construction boom that included the birth of the nearby Airport Business Center, a private complex. They were so common the development team knew the closer they built to the airport, the more they had to watch for military ordnance, said Larry Wasem, the center’s general partner.

In all, dozens of canisters of diluted mustard gas were found. They were used to train troops to identify the chemical weapon by smell. Many of the canisters were apparently tossed into the area near present day Ordinance Road and covered with dirt after failing to explode during training sessions.