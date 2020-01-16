Group of fire survivors in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park accuse contractor of errors, incomplete work

Kevin Johnson has a few kind things to say about Urban Equity Builders.

“Some aspects of my home are really nice,” said Johnson, a 53-year-old mechanical technician who chose the Santa Rosa contractor to rebuild the house he lost in Coffey Park in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. “The paint’s nice. The flooring’s nice. The trim work on the inside is great.”

Those compliments were quickly overshadowed in conversation with Johnson, who recited a range of mistakes he claimed Urban Equity made on his house, some of which he included in written complaints to the state agency that licenses and monitors contractors.

His gutters, after being installed incorrectly, needed to be torn out and replaced three times. A pipe to carry natural gas from the main line to Johnson’s house was too narrow to supply all his appliances. A major leak in the garage ceiling required workers to tear out a second-floor deck. A plumber’s failure to install a section of pipe under an upstairs shower flooded the pantry below. Some 80% of the windows were framed incorrectly and additional framing errors on the roof caused the gutters on the back of the house to “look like a frickin’ noodle,” he said.

Johnson is among a group of disgruntled Urban Equity customers who spoke to The Press Democrat about what they called the builder’s incomplete and at times improper construction work. A San Francisco attorney representing the contractor said Wednesday, “We deny any allegations of wrongdoing.”

All lost their houses in Coffey Park, where 1,422 homes were destroyed in the Tubbs inferno. The northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood, most affected by the historic fire, has rallied remarkably. Some 97% of the houses are set for rebuilding to begin, under construction or have been completed. But that’s cold comfort to residents whose homes have been delayed, and in some cases, poorly constructed, they contend in interviews and in the written complaints.

They’ve been victimized a second time, they say, by Santa Rosa’s building permit process, which makes it nearly impossible to take back a permit from a builder — even when a contractor has missed work deadlines or made mistakes.

But in a rare move, and a victory for one of the homeowners interviewed for this story, Santa Rosa officials last month revoked one of 34 building permits Urban Equity held after the city determined the contractor abandoned the job. Eighteen of those permits remain in “issued” status, meaning Urban Equity can start construction, said Jesse Oswald, the city’s chief building official. Eight are for houses that have passed final inspection. Five are homes in temporary homeowner occupancy, and one permit has been withdrawn.

The permit the city took from Urban Equity belongs to Marybeth Adkins, one of three of the company’s customers in Coffey Park who detailed, in interviews and complaints to local and state officials, frustrating experiences with the contractor over apparent sloppy work and billing disagreements. More customers with similar experiences were interviewed by The Press Democrat, but declined to speak publicly for fear of reprisal.

Seeking help

Unhappy Urban Equity clients have sought help from a range of local and state government officials, including the office of state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Legal Aid of Sonoma County, the city building department and the state agency regulating contractors.