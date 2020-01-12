Wine or Lose board game cafe in Petaluma lets customers disconnect

Pandemic: “This is a cooperative game of saving the world from plagues. It involves great team planning and thinking steps ahead with enough randomness to keep everyone on their toes.”

Acquire: “There’s a simple tile-laying mechanic in this game, but you have to think about the future moves and manipulate the stocks you buy hold or sell.”

Fluxx: “This game starts very simply but playing the cards can change the rules. Also, a well-timed play can even force your opponents to give you the victory.”

Dragon Castle: “A modern take on Mahjong, this version of the game adds another element where you collect matching tiles to build a shrine in your castle for more points.”

Azul: “Based on beautiful Portuguese tiles, this game is easy to learn. Each player takes turns drafting tiles. There is more than one strategy to score points.”

Disney Villainous: “You get to play as your favorite villain, and who doesn’t love that?! I like that each player has their own goals to win the game, but there is a ‘Gotcha!’ component to try and hinder your opponent from winning.”

As board game aficionados, Amanda and Craig Karas have strong opinions about the best games on the market today. Here are three top picks from each of them.

Menus at the new Wine or Lose Cafe in downtown Petaluma are full of surprises. Sure, there are comfort-food standards such as macaroni and cheese, corn dog bites, and pot pie. But you also will find Yahtzee, Risk, Stratego, Candyland, and about 350 other board games.

The restaurant, which opened in the old Topsy’s Kitchen space in August, bills itself as a “board game cafe,” which means food, wine, beer, and games are always on offer.

Co-owners Amanda and Craig Karas envisioned the space being a place where people of all ages come to spend time together, disconnect from technology, engage in friendly competition and maybe have a meal. Unlike other eateries that try to turn tables quickly, the goal here is to make guests comfortable enough to linger for as long as they want.

“Playing games gives people something to focus on with other people — they’re in the moment, they’re interacting, they’re not looking at their phones,” said Craig, who has been a chef and restaurateur for the better part of two decades. “From the beginning it was our goal to give everyone a place to do that.”

Wine or Lose basically is two separate concepts in one.

First come the board games — at last check, there were more than 350 in the inventory, including Dragonwood, Trivial Pursuit, Othello, and Sequence. Games are stored in bookshelves all over the 55-seat restaurant and customers are welcome and encouraged to bring games back to their tables to play.

Gettiing into the game

While the games aren’t organized in any specific order, each does have a colored sticker (or two) to help inform guests more about how it plays. Green stickers indicate family games, while pink stickers denote a game that’s for two players only. Games with yellow stickers generally take more than one hour to play. All the games are PG, which means you won’t find Cards Against Humanity.

Rules of the house are simple: No more than one game at a time, unless you’re there with a big party and multiple people are playing multiple games. Bringing your own games is allowed. Also, of course, treat every game with respect.

“We see the games as a resource and do whatever we can to keep them in good condition for people to enjoy,” Amanda Karas said. She noted that she and Craig regularly replace games that get damaged due to overuse.

Wine or Lose also sells old games for a 10% discount to patrons of the restaurant.

While the food at Wine or Lose could play second fiddle to the games, it most certainly does not, with Craig Karas serving up family-style goodies that represent a modern spin on finger food.

Some of the popular items on the menu include the Chicken & Waffles ($13), which features a buttermilk-marinated Petaluma chicken with Craig’s hot-wing sauce atop a sweet waffle; and Mashed Potato Spring Rolls ($9), which are mashed potatoes loaded with cheddar, sour cream, chives and bacon, wrapped in gyoza skin and fried.

The spring rolls are what Craig considers to be a signature dish; he invented during his time as chef at the Weather Mark Tavern in Chicago, a restaurant he still co-owns.