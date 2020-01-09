Taking an Uber? It just got harder to figure out the final tab in California

Uber has rolled out a new ride-hailing app for California as it fights a state law which more strongly regulates gig workers, Bloomberg News reports.

The changes include removing upfront pricing in favor of a pre-trip estimate, with the final tally to be determined at the end of the ride, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The revised app also lets customers arrange for drivers they’ve rated at 5 stars to get first call on future requests for rides if they’re available, according to the publication.

And drivers won’t be penalized for refusing trips, Bloomberg News reported.

The revisions are part of Uber’s efforts to fight back against Assembly Bill 5, which recently became law in California, The Washington Post says.

The new law aims to require companies such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and others to treat workers as employees rather than contractors if they fit certain criteria, including working under the full control of the company, McClatchy News reported.

Employees are entitled to various protections and benefits under law, while independent contractors are not, according to the publication.

Uber argues the changes to its ride-hailing app make it clearer that drivers are working for themselves, not the company, and aren’t subject to the law, The Washington Post says.

“Due to a new state law, we are making some changes to help ensure that Uber remains a dependable source of flexible work for California drivers,” says an Uber email to customers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash also are working on a ballot measure to roll back the new law, Bloomberg News reported.

Uber and Postmates also have sued to block the law, The Washington Post reported.

“They have utilized every strategy from seeking exceptions, to declaring the bill doesn’t affect them, to now creating a new business model that they said was not achievable,” said Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, the bill’s author, according to the publication.