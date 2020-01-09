Cal Fire warns of smoky skies in Napa County due to controlled burns

Cal Fire is conducting a controlled burn at Las Posadas State Forest this winter to reduce wildfire risk and prevent insect outbreaks, an operation that will generate smoke in the air near Angwin and surrounding Napa County.

The operation requires cutting down and piling skinnier hardwoods and sapling Douglas Fir and Ponderosa Pine trees for burning, Cal Fire said in a statement. The objective is to provide greater distance between trees, which can improve forest health and reduce the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires spreading.

Cal Fire crews will be burning piles on designated burn days. A management plan was crafted with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

