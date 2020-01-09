Deadline approaching for Kincade fire hazardous debris removal plans

Sonoma County officials are advising property owners whose homes or other structures were destroyed by the Kincade fire to submit to them their plans to remove any hazardous debris by the end of the month.

The blaze that ignited last fall in the county’s northern reaches destroyed 374 structures and burned 77,758 acres, making it the largest wildfire in the county’s history.

Many property owners already have completed the necessary documentation for debris cleanup, but county officials are reminding others of the Jan. 31 deadline.

“It is critical that cleanup be done safely and timely to protect both public health and our watersheds, which is why we are asking property owners, regardless of if you have insurance or not, to reach out to us for help with this process,” Susan Gorin, chairwoman of the county supervisors, said in a statement.

The first step is a hazardous waste cleanup performed at no cost to property owners to remove any environmental threats such as pesticides, batteries, asbestos siding and paints from burned properties.

Property owners affected then have to hire a contractor to remove other fire debris and document how that process will take place. The debris removal application and a sample of the work plan has to be filed with the county by the end of January. The entire debris removal process has to be completed by May 15.

Any properties that fail to submit debris removal documents to the county will be subject to abatement proceedings, a legal process that could result in a property being declared a public nuisance. In that case, the property owner would be deemed responsible to pay for all the environmental cleanup and debris removal costs.

Gorin said the county stands ready to help fire survivors rid their burned properties of hazardous materials.

Anyone needing more information is encouraged to contact county environmental health and safety officials at 707-565-6700 or at ehdebrisremoval@sonoma-county.org.