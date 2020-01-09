Subscribe

Alder Creek Grove, world's largest private giant sequoia forest, saved from development

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 9, 2020, 10:57AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco conservation group bought a hillside forest in Tulare County that is home to a hundreds of ancient giant sequoia trees and that was once targeted for homes and a ski resort.

Save the Redwoods League raised $15.65 million to buy the 530-acre Alder Creek Grove, which includes the 3,000-year-old Stagg Tree, which has a 34.7-foot diameter and is the fifth-largest tree in the world, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

Save the Redwoods president Sam Hodder, said they received donations from individuals and foundations in all 50 states and 30 other countries after announcing in September that they planned to buy the largest privately owned grove of sequoias. The purchase was completed on Dec. 31.

“This is the best of what’s left. This is a truly magical place, and it comes at a time when people needed some good news — something that protects the beauty of the world,” Hodder said.

The grove contains 483 giant sequoias that are at least 6 feet wide. The ancient stand is about the same size as Yosemite’s famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, which was established in 1864 and helped inspire the creation of the National Park System.

The Redwoods League now plans to spend another $4.75 million on ecosystem studies and restoration work. Hodder said trails will be built and a public access plan will be developed over the next five to 10 years.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine